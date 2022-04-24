This Week in South Florida: Billy Corben and David Samson

David Beckham and Jorge Mas are negotiating a 99-year, no-bid lease to develop Miami’s public Melreese County Club into their private soccer, entertainment and retail complex.

For nearly a decade, soccer icon David Beckham and his businesses partner Jorge Mas worked to get a soccer stadium in Miami.

They are now negotiating a 99-year, no-bid lease to develop Miami’s public Melreese County Club into their private soccer, entertainment and retail complex.

After a number of delays, the commission may or may not keep its date to vote on it this week.

Headlining its opposition are filmmaker Billy Corben and former Miami Marlins president David Samson, who is largely credited with pulling off the worst stadium deal for the Miami-Dade taxpayers in the history of the world.

