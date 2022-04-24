78º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Billy Corben and David Samson

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County
David Beckham and Jorge Mas are negotiating a 99-year, no-bid lease to develop Miami’s public Melreese County Club into their private soccer, entertainment and retail complex.

After a number of delays, the commission may or may not keep its date to vote on it this week.

Headlining its opposition are filmmaker Billy Corben and former Miami Marlins president David Samson, who is largely credited with pulling off the worst stadium deal for the Miami-Dade taxpayers in the history of the world.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

