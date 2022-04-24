This Week in South Florida: Randy Fine

With lightning speed for Republicans and thunderous protests from Democrats, lawmakers delivered Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wish list during a special legislative session in Tallahassee.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week marked the end of a special session of the Florida Legislature, an end like the state has never experienced.

With lightning speed for Republicans and thunderous protests from Democrats, lawmakers delivered Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wish list.

First, they approved the congressional map his office drew that cuts minority districts in half.

Then they took down Disney’s special tax district. It was revenge by the governor for Disney opposing the Parental Rights in Education bill that opponents call ‘Don’t Say Gay.’

State Rep. Randy Fine carried that bill in the house. He is a Republican from Brevard County, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.