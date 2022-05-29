84º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Months after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, lawmakers hit an impasse in an attempt to prevent another catastrophe among South Florida’s aging condo buildings.

During a special session last week, those new reform laws were filed, passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in less than a week.

State Rep. Daniel Perez is the Miami lawmaker who led the way, shepherding the bill through the process, then refusing to budge on watering down the bill so it could pass.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

