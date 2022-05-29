This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez

Months after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, lawmakers hit an impasse in an attempt to prevent another catastrophe among South Florida’s aging condo buildings.

During a special session last week, those new reform laws were filed, passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in less than a week.

State Rep. Daniel Perez is the Miami lawmaker who led the way, shepherding the bill through the process, then refusing to budge on watering down the bill so it could pass.

