This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sign sealed and delivered on Saturday was the bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The gun safety provisions end decades of stalemate in Congress over how to stop the epidemic of shootings.

Some of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School families were instrumental in changing Florida law after losing their children in the mass shooting. They have been traveling to Washington D.C. during to push for this law.

Tony Montalto is one of them. His daughter Gina was among the 17 students and faculty killed in Parkland that day.

