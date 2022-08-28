80º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Neil Volz

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first arrests of the new office of elections crimes and security, it turned out to be 20 felons arrested for voting illegally.

All had committed murder or sex crimes, the kind of crimes that excluded them from regaining voting rights under the 2018 voter restoration amendment.

So how could they have voted in the first place?

Neil Volz is Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, the group behind the passage of Amendment 4.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

