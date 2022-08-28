This Week in South Florida: Kevin Tynan

In another sign in the growing body of evidence that education has center stage in Florida politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced four Broward School Board Members late last week.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In another sign in the growing body of evidence that education has center stage in Florida politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced four Broward School Board Members late last week.

They are all women, all white, all Democrats, and all accused in a grand jury report of incompetence, neglect of duty and mismanagement.

The governor replaced them with four men, all Republicans. Those suspended call it a political hatchet job.

Of Broward’s nine elected school board member positions, DeSantis has now appointed five members.

Kevin Tynan is one of those newly appointed members. He is an attorney and a former school board member about a decade ago, also appointed then, too, to replace a member who was arrested for corruption.

