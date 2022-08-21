This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is the 2022 primary election.

South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition.

The veteran lawmaker joined the rest of the Congressional Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, a new law touted as game changing for the economy, climate change, and medical costs.

Diaz-Balart joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss his vote, the upcoming election and several other topics. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.