87º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County
South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tuesday is the 2022 primary election.

South Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is not so worried about intra-party competition.

The veteran lawmaker joined the rest of the Congressional Republicans in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act, a new law touted as game changing for the economy, climate change, and medical costs.

Diaz-Balart joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss his vote, the upcoming election and several other topics. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email