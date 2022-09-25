This Week in South Florida: Naomi Blemur

In one of the big statewide races in November, a political newcomer from South Florida, a Democrat, is taking on the Republican State Senate President in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In one of the big statewide races in November, a political newcomer from South Florida, a Democrat, is taking on the Republican State Senate President in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Currently in that role, Nikki Fried is the lone Democrat in statewide elected government.

This Week in South Florida invited both candidates to join Sunday’s show. Senate President Wilton Simpson did not respond to requests for an interview, but Naomi Blemur did.

She is a businesswoman and active in local government, and now state candidate for Florida voters to consider.

