PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: November 27, 2022
Lori Alhadeff, Vickie Cartwright, Sheila Cherfilus McCormick and Paco Velez join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.