This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Desperate people launching for South Florida from countries in crisis is not a new development but it’s happening more and more frequently.

The staggering numbers are new, as is President Biden’s new plan to expel and return those who cross illegally.

One of the president’s most vocal local opponents is the Florida congressman representing south Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

