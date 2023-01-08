76º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Reporter Debrief with Janine Stanwood, Hatzel Vela

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Monroe County, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
We are launching a new segment on This Week in South Florida called the Reporter Debrief.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We are launching a new segment on This Week in South Florida called the Reporter Debrief.

It will feature our colleagues here at Local 10 News who are immersed in covering stories and who have insights, context and behind the scenes moments to share.

The unfolding migrant crisis in our backyard is just the beginning.

First up at the table, Local 10′s Hatzel Vela has covered especially Cuba immigration issues for years and some of those years spent manning Local 10′s Havana bureau, and Local 10′s Janine Stanwood has reported on the front row of border crossings by land, sea and air.

The first TWISF Reporter Debrief can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter