This Week in South Florida: Reporter Debrief with Janine Stanwood, Hatzel Vela

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We are launching a new segment on This Week in South Florida called the Reporter Debrief.

It will feature our colleagues here at Local 10 News who are immersed in covering stories and who have insights, context and behind the scenes moments to share.

The unfolding migrant crisis in our backyard is just the beginning.

First up at the table, Local 10′s Hatzel Vela has covered especially Cuba immigration issues for years and some of those years spent manning Local 10′s Havana bureau, and Local 10′s Janine Stanwood has reported on the front row of border crossings by land, sea and air.

