This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie

Last week, Miami-Dade County’s criminal court community suspended roll out of a reform plan that would address paying bond and other issues after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his opposition in Miami.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?

Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true.

But “out on bond” also currently involves whether someone can afford to pay for that bond.

Miami-Dade’s Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie has been working on that bail reform plan.

