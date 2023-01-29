75º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Nushin Sayfie

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Last week, Miami-Dade County’s criminal court community suspended roll out of a reform plan that would address paying bond and other issues after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his opposition in Miami.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Which accused criminals have to wait for their trials in jail and which get to be free during that process?

Generally, people think that depends on the crime, and flight risk of the suspect, and both are true.

But “out on bond” also currently involves whether someone can afford to pay for that bond.

Last week, Miami-Dade County’s criminal court community suspended roll out of a reform plan that would address paying bond and other issues after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced his opposition in Miami.

Miami-Dade’s Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie has been working on that bail reform plan.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter