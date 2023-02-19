This Week in South Florida: Shalyn Fluharty

Now signed and in immediate effect, the multimillion dollar Florida state plan to transport incoming migrants from anywhere to anywhere else in the United States.

The destination? So-called sanctuary cities.

Supporters call it a necessary effort to protect Florida taxpayers from consequences of failed border security.

Opponents call it an inhumane and possibly unconstitutional move.

Shalyn Fluharty is the executive director of Americans for Immigration Justice and she joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss.