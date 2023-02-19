78º

LIVE

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Shalyn Fluharty

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
Now signed and in immediate effect, the multimillion dollar Florida state plan to transport incoming migrants from anywhere to anywhere else in the United States.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Now signed and in immediate effect, the multimillion dollar Florida state plan to transport incoming migrants from anywhere to anywhere else in the United States.

The destination? So-called sanctuary cities.

Supporters call it a necessary effort to protect Florida taxpayers from consequences of failed border security.

Opponents call it an inhumane and possibly unconstitutional move.

Shalyn Fluharty is the executive director of Americans for Immigration Justice and she joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter