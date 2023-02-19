78º

LIVE

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Sheer coincidence that the same week as that lawsuit filed involving a pregnant jail inmate, a new bill filed in Tallahassee addresses some of the same issues.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sheer coincidence that the same week as that lawsuit filed involving a pregnant jail inmate, a new bill filed in Tallahassee addresses some of the same issues.

Separate and unrelated, but also raising questions of how Florida should handle the intersection of crime, punishment, childbirth, and the rights of an unborn child.

South Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones has sponsored what would be called Ava’s Law.

And he has in past years, as well. Prenatal attention and treatment is the focus, as is the intersection of crime and parenthood.

Sen. Jones joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter