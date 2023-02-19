This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones

Sheer coincidence that the same week as that lawsuit filed involving a pregnant jail inmate, a new bill filed in Tallahassee addresses some of the same issues.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sheer coincidence that the same week as that lawsuit filed involving a pregnant jail inmate, a new bill filed in Tallahassee addresses some of the same issues.

Separate and unrelated, but also raising questions of how Florida should handle the intersection of crime, punishment, childbirth, and the rights of an unborn child.

South Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones has sponsored what would be called Ava’s Law.

And he has in past years, as well. Prenatal attention and treatment is the focus, as is the intersection of crime and parenthood.

