This Week in South Florida: William Norris

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What may be a precedent-setting question was in a lawsuit filed in South Florida last week.

The suit argues for the first time for the rights of an unborn child in a question having nothing to do with abortion. In this case, it’s about the unborn child being in jail.

The video at the center of the case shows a group of people in a van just before one of them fires a gun.

That is the woman now in jail on murder charges and about to give birth.

The video, never before made public, is being used as evidence in the court cases.

At issue now for the Third District Court of Appeals, the mother who is a Miami-Dade County inmate is asking to be released from jail because the unborn child within her is not charged with any crime.

