This Week in South Florida: Danny Perez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was a whirlwind week in Tallahassee, where at least one of the new bills now headed to the governor hadn’t even been written when the special session started Monday.

Among the most controversial bills were ones to replace Disney’s Reedy Creek self-governing board with board members of the governor’s choosing, and one that included a multi-million dollar plan to transport migrants from Florida or anywhere to elsewhere.

Generally, the supporters are Republicans and opponents are Democrats.

