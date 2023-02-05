This Week in South Florida: Reporter Debrief with Liane Morejon

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The first black men to enlist in the United States Marine Corps could not have known then, back the 1940s, that they were making history.

Recently, Local 10 News aired a documentary about the Montford Point Marines, whose challenges and achievements went unmentioned and uncelebrated for decades.

Locally, a South Florida woman is working to find and identify every one of them, and Local 10′s Liane Morejon has been covering the story.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss on the latest TWISF Reporter Debrief, which can be seen at the top of this page.

