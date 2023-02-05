77º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Randy Fine and Christine Hunschofsky

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Florida took the first step to become the 26th state in the nation to allow permit free concealed carry of firearms and other weapons.

The bill filed in the Florida House of Representatives would make gun purchase and ownership almost rule-free for law abiding citizens 21 and older.

The house speaker called it “removing the government permission slip,” taking away background checks, fingerprinting and any sort of firearm safety training requirements.

Supporters say it restores second amendment rights to law abiding citizens.

Opponents say it puts is politics over public safety.

This Week in South Florida took a politics-free approach and dug into both perspectives to flesh out what to expect.

TWISF host Glenna Milberg was joined by state Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Brevard County and one of the co-sponsors of the bill, and state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a Democrat and vocal opponent to the bill whose district includes the Parkland community.

Christine Hunschofsky on TWISF (WPLG)

