82º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine and Craig Trocnio

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it easier for someone to be sentenced to death in Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it easier for someone to be sentenced to death in Florida.

No surprises here, after the parkland school shooter was given a life sentence because the jury was not unanimous in recommending death.

Following the sentence, DeSantis indicated he wanted a change.

Since 2016, Florida law required jurors to be unanimous in a death recommendation. The new law only requires eight of the 12 to do so.

Joining This Week in South Florida to discuss were retired Miami-Dade prosecutor Gail Levine and University of Miami Law Innocence Clinic Director Craig Trocino, and their conversation with host Janine Stanwood can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter