This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine and Craig Trocnio

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes it easier for someone to be sentenced to death in Florida.

No surprises here, after the parkland school shooter was given a life sentence because the jury was not unanimous in recommending death.

Following the sentence, DeSantis indicated he wanted a change.

Since 2016, Florida law required jurors to be unanimous in a death recommendation. The new law only requires eight of the 12 to do so.

Joining This Week in South Florida to discuss were retired Miami-Dade prosecutor Gail Levine and University of Miami Law Innocence Clinic Director Craig Trocino, and their conversation with host Janine Stanwood