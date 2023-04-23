This Week in South Florida: Greg Veliz

Last month there were a whopping three water main breaks in the span of several days in the Florida Keys.

At one point, service was disrupted so severely that schools and county buildings were forced to close.

The nearly 50-year-old water main supplies water to the island chain that continues to boom with visitors and development.

Now, a month later, people in the Keys are still being asked to conserve water, and water pressure has been lowered ever since.

