This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Rick Scott

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Immigration, national security and humanitarian concerns have long been wedge issues in politics.

That only ramped up week last week with the expiration of Title 42.

The surge of desperate people over the last year and the chaos of what all acknowledge is a broken immigration process is very much front and center.

Senator Rick Scott, Florida’s former governor, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg for an extended chat to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

