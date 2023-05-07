79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dotie Joseph and Daniel Perez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week, the Title 42 tool to expel migrants is set to expire, and so those on the front lines are expecting a surge in border crossings.

That comes as Florida is ramping up state laws addressing people living in Florida without legal status.

To discuss that bill headed to the governor, and many others, two South Florida representatives, both leaders in their respective parties, joined This Week in South Florida.

Daniel Perez is a Republican representing a slice of southwest Miami and in line to be house speaker, and Dotie Joseph is a Democrat who represents parts of northeast Miami-Dade County and is minority leader, pro tempore.

They joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

