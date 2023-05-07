This Week in South Florida: Paul Renner

Friday marked the end of a Florida Legislative Session for the record books.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Friday marked the end of a Florida Legislative Session for the record books.

State lawmakers passed an unprecedented $117 billion state budget and more than 300 new bills are on the way to becoming law.

Some in the Republican supermajority called it “epic” while state Democrats had other choice words.

Among the controversies and party line votes, it’s worth noting that the vast majority of the bills did pass with more bipartisan spirit.

