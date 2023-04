First immersed in flood waters, now drowning in damage and bills, Fort Lauderdale residents learned they will be eligible for federal disaster relief money after all.

President Biden made the declaration Friday, after Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis went to Washington for some face time.

