Woman struck, killed by vehicle near entrance to office building, witness says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pickup truck sat surrounded by tape and evidence markers as traffic on busy Bird Road was blocked in both directions around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to witnesses, an elderly woman was standing near the entrance to an office building at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 61st Avenue when a gray Toyota Tundra pick-up struck and killed her.

The vehicle also struck a power pole, knocking the light down before sliding to stop, witnesses said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp while Miami-Dade Police officers investigated the crash.

The driver of the truck and a passenger stayed at the scene and are cooperating with authorities, investigators said.

This is an ongoing investigation.