Woman struck, killed by vehicle near entrance to office building, witness says

Driver of vehicle knocked down power pole, stopped traffic in both directions on Bird Road

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Traffic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pickup truck sat surrounded by tape and evidence markers as traffic on busy Bird Road was blocked in both directions around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to witnesses, an elderly woman was standing near the entrance to an office building at the corner of Bird Road and Southwest 61st Avenue when a gray Toyota Tundra pick-up struck and killed her.

The vehicle also struck a power pole, knocking the light down before sliding to stop, witnesses said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp while Miami-Dade Police officers investigated the crash.

The driver of the truck and a passenger stayed at the scene and are cooperating with authorities, investigators said.

