Joe Biden in Broward: ‘Florida goes blue, it’s over’

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Joe Biden told Floridians on Thursday that they “hold the key” to his effort to replace Donald Trump in the White House.

“Right here in Florida, you hold the key,” the Democratic presidential nominee said during a drive-in rally in Coconut Creek. “Florida goes blue, it’s over. It’s over.”

The former vice president is campaigning again in the crucial battleground state that carries 29 electoral votes.

Biden’s visit to Florida’s most Democratic county comes on the heels of a new Quinnipiac poll that shows him leading Trump 45%-42% in the state.

There is also talk in the Trump campaign that Florida is a must-win state for the president to be able to get to 270 electoral votes on Nov. 3.

Trump was campaigning Thursday afternoon in Tampa, where Biden heads later in the day.

After first flying into Fort Lauderdale, Biden spoke for about a half-hour to supporters at Broward College’s north campus in Coconut Creek, touching on his major campaign themes — COVID-19, green energy, the economy and gun violence.

Biden wore aviator sunglasses as he addressed about 200 cars at the invitation-only event.

He was introduced by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Manuel Oliver, one of the students killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Biden thanked them and also Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and ex-NBA player Matt Barnes for speaking at the event.

“Am I allowed to say nice things about the Miami Heat even though I come from Sixers country?" Biden joked. "I apologize for that. But I want to tell you, [the Heat] made it to the Finals full of grit and toughness.”

Biden also noted that Towns “knows what it’s like to deal with this coronavirus,” after Towns' mother Jacqueline died of COVID-19 in April.

Ultimately, Biden urged people to get out and vote.

“Five days left, folks,” Biden said. “Millions of Americans are already voting, millions more are going to vote by the end of this week. And I believe when you use your power, the power to vote, you’re going to change the course of this country for generations to come.”

“At home and abroad, this election is the most important one you’ve ever voted in. Whether it’s your first or tenth, ladies and gentlemen, the heart and soul of this country is at stake."