First Lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Melania Trump voted on Tuesday morning at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach.
She did not wear a face mask when she greeted the Palm Beach supervisor of elections, Wendy Sartory.
“I wanted to come here to vote today,” the First Lady said about not voting early with President Donald Trump last week.
The First Lady is registered to vote as a Mar-a-Lago Club resident. After casting her ballot, she was scheduled to fly back to Washington, D.C.
Here is the Election Day morning report:
STATE TOTAL: 9,069,761
MAIL: 4,737,540
EARLY VOTE: 4,332,221
MIAMI-DADE TOTAL: 1,013,578
MAIL: 499,955
EARLY VOTE: 513,623
BROWARD TOTAL: 831,678
MAIL: 466,967
EARLY VOTE: 364,711
MONROE TOTAL: 37,247
MAIL: 21,922
EARLY VOTE: 15,325