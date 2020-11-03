First Lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Melania Trump voted on Tuesday morning at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach.

She did not wear a face mask when she greeted the Palm Beach supervisor of elections, Wendy Sartory.

“I wanted to come here to vote today,” the First Lady said about not voting early with President Donald Trump last week.

The First Lady is registered to vote as a Mar-a-Lago Club resident. After casting her ballot, she was scheduled to fly back to Washington, D.C.

Here is the Election Day morning report:

STATE TOTAL: 9,069,761

MAIL: 4,737,540

EARLY VOTE: 4,332,221

MIAMI-DADE TOTAL: 1,013,578

MAIL: 499,955

EARLY VOTE: 513,623

BROWARD TOTAL: 831,678

MAIL: 466,967

EARLY VOTE: 364,711

MONROE TOTAL: 37,247

MAIL: 21,922

EARLY VOTE: 15,325

