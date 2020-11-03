Miami-Dade reports process of opening voting locations went smoothly

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County voting locations’ opening went on smoothly on Tuesday morning. The polls will be open until 7 p.m.

More than a million Miami-Dade voters had already cast their ballot via mail-in ballot or early voting, according to the deputy supervisor at Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

Officials are asking voters to review this customized sample ballot, use this database to find their assigned voting location, and bring a valid and current photo identification that displays the voter’s signature. A voter information card can help expedite the check-in process.

Voters without identification will have to use a provisional ballot. The list of identifications that are acceptable includes the Florida driver’s license, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles identification card, a United States passport, a debit or credit card, military identification, and student identification.

Florida law does no allow voters to turn in their vote-by-mail ballot at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Instead, there are four designated locations to drop them off no later than 7 p.m.

Here is the list of locations: