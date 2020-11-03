Miami-Dade reports process of opening voting locations went smoothly

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County voting locations’ opening went on smoothly on Tuesday morning. The polls will be open until 7 p.m.
More than a million Miami-Dade voters had already cast their ballot via mail-in ballot or early voting, according to the deputy supervisor at Miami-Dade County Elections Department.
Officials are asking voters to review this customized sample ballot, use this database to find their assigned voting location, and bring a valid and current photo identification that displays the voter’s signature. A voter information card can help expedite the check-in process.
Voters without identification will have to use a provisional ballot. The list of identifications that are acceptable includes the Florida driver’s license, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles identification card, a United States passport, a debit or credit card, military identification, and student identification.
Florida law does no allow voters to turn in their vote-by-mail ballot at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Instead, there are four designated locations to drop them off no later than 7 p.m.
Here is the list of locations:
- Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Ave., Miami, FL 33172
- Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st St., Outside East Entrance, Miami, FL 33128
- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens FL 33056
- South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189