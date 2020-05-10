Mother’s Day washout with significant rainfall for parts of South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The wet Mother’s Day many were fearing has arrived, in full-force.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, rainfall in parts of the Florida Keys have neared three inches with Flood Advisories issued.

This is where we will see the highest totals, expected to reach up to six inches by Monday. There is also a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorms, with strong wind gusts and waterspouts as the main threat.

A few thunderstorms Sunday could produce strong wind gusts from Key West to Key Largo.

Farther north in Miami-Dade and Broward, widespread, light-to-moderate rain will continue into the night with only occasional breaks.

Residents will have to watch out for embedded heavy downpours that could sit over the same area, in some cases for several hours. This is where we could get isolated areas of flooding.

Lowest rainfall amounts will set up near Fort Lauderdale around one inch and will be highest in southern Miami-Dade County with more than there inches possible.

While the rain is making a washout for Mother’s Day, the area is in desperate need of it. Severe drought has spread from the Everglades into Miami-Dade County with no rainfall reported until this recent storm system.

A large wildfire in the Everglades has burned nearly 30,000 acres and continues with no containment. These rains will be a big help for firefighters.

Most of the wet weather will break up on Monday with drier air in place by Tuesday.