Tropics stay quiet this week

Tropical disturbances are moving across the Atlantic on schedule, but the atmospheric conditions in the tropics are not conducive from them to develop, as is generally the case in June. As a result, no tropical development is expected this week.

There will be plenty of tropical moisture over South Florida, however. An upper-level area of low pressure is going park over the eastern part of the U.S. The flow on the south side of this system will act like a scoop into the tropics to lift waves of moisture over the peninsula.

The result is a weather pattern conducive to tropical downpours and higher humidity. The concern will be about possible flooding in areas that happen to get multiple bouts of heavy rain.