Black Archives to host Super Bowl LIV party at Lyric Theater

MIAMI – The piano-shaped Lyric Theater will be co-hosting a Super Bowl LIV watch party on Sunday in Miami’s Overtown.

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida is co-hosting the party in the plaza outside of the art complex that is adjacent to the renovated historic 1913 theater.

For $350, NFL fans have access to a gazebo at 819 NW 2nd Ave. There will be food trucks, a pool table, dominoes, a bean bag toss, a cash bar, a cigar lounge and club-style furniture.

To reserve the furnished gazebo, visit the event’s Eventbrite page. For more information, call 786-708-4610.