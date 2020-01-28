73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

73ºF

Entertainment

Black Archives to host Super Bowl LIV party at Lyric Theater

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Super Bowl 54, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV, SB54, Miami, Overtown, Lyric Theater, Black Archives, Super Bowl party
The Black Archive is hosting a Super Bowl LIV party at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.
The Black Archive is hosting a Super Bowl LIV party at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. (Courtesy of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater)

MIAMI – The piano-shaped Lyric Theater will be co-hosting a Super Bowl LIV watch party on Sunday in Miami’s Overtown.

The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida is co-hosting the party in the plaza outside of the art complex that is adjacent to the renovated historic 1913 theater.

For $350, NFL fans have access to a gazebo at 819 NW 2nd Ave. There will be food trucks, a pool table, dominoes, a bean bag toss, a cash bar, a cigar lounge and club-style furniture.

To reserve the furnished gazebo, visit the event’s Eventbrite page. For more information, call 786-708-4610.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: