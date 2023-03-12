Oscars 2023 carpet: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, left, and Asser Malik arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on “Stranger at the Gate,” a nominee for short documentary film.

Dressed in a silver Ralph Lauren gown, she said her dress represented “peace, love, harmony.”

“I feel so much myself in it,” she said.

During the ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel asked Yousafzai to weigh in on whether Harry Styles really did spit on Chris Pine during the Venice Film Festival screening of their film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“I only talk about peace,” she demurred.

Yousafzai was not the only Nobel laureate with a stake in tonight’s Oscars — the Peace Prize winner is joined by Nobel Literature Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, who is nominated for best-adapted screenplay for “Looking.”

