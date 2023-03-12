Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser causes red carpet frenzy

LOS ANGELES – A-list nominees often wait until the last minute to arrive, but press and photographers were in a tizzy to see that best actor nominee Brendan Fraser had arrived early on Sunday.
Many crowded around the “The Whale” actor to get shots and comments and plans elsewhere had to be rearranged to accommodate the crowd.
Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback
Several men holding the Wolfgang Puck Governors Ball food on a large table were rerouted to the back of the carpet, waiting for the Fraser frenzy to clear.
“Last time I was at the Oscars was 2005,” Fraser said. “It’s good to be back.”
Related stories
Winners of the 95th Academy Awards
Images from the champagne carpet
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.