Winners of the 95th Academy Awards: Yeoh and Fraser win Oscars for best actress, best actor

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – Michelle Yeoh has won the Academy Award for best actress and made history all at once.

The Malaysian-born actor became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress on Sunday for her multifaceted performance in the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Thank you for all the little boys and girls who look like me tonight,” she said. “This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you’re past your prime.”

Yeoh’s victory comes almost 90 years after Luise Rainer, a white actor, won the same category for donning “yellowface” to play a Chinese villager in “The Good Earth.” READ MORE >

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Brendan Fraser has won the best-actor Oscar for “The Whale,” a transformative role in which he revived a career that was once so bright.

“I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” said Fraser, breathing heavily. “I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment.”

Fraser was one of five first-time nominees in the category, the first time that had happened since 1935. Fraser beat out Austin Butler of “Elvis,” Colin Farrell of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Paul Mescal of “Aftersun,” and Bill Nighy of “Living.” READ MORE >

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins 4 Oscars along with 3 Oscars for best actress, supporting actress, supporting actor

BEST PICTURE | BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | BEST FILM EDITING | BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best director for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24′s second best-picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all. READ MORE >

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Jamie Lee Curtis made her long-awaited first Oscar nomination count.

Curtis won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in " Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She plays an IRS agent who has several guises through different timelines in the multiverse.

“My mother (Janet Leigh) and my father (Tony Curtis) were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. “I just won an Oscar!” READ MORE HERE >

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Ke Huy Quan had mostly disappeared from Hollywood for over two decades, dispirited by the lack of on-camera work for Asian Americans. He returned in a big way, winning the supporting actor Oscar to cap an inspiring comeback story.

Quan accepted the trophy Sunday night for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” becoming just the second Asian winner ever in the supporting actor category, joining Haing S. Ngor for “The Killing Fields” in 1984.

He kissed the trophy’s head and got a standing ovation. “Mom, I just won an Oscar!” he said, adding he started in a refugee camp and ended up in Hollywood. “This is the American dream.” READ MORE HERE >

German film wins 4 Oscars

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM | BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY | BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN | BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Edward Berger, forward center, accepts the award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" from Germany, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Standing from left are Daniel Bruhl, Malte Grunert, Albrecht Abraham Schuch and Felix Kammerer.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

The war movie that abhors war has won an Oscar for best international film.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” starring Felix Kammerer and directed and co-written by Edward Berger, earned nine nominations, including best picture.

The Netflix film is based on the classic 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Set during World War I, it follows the life of a young German soldier who enlists in the army with his friends. But the realities of war shatter his hopes of becoming a hero and he focuses on his own survival. READ MORE >

Designer makes history

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Ruth E. Carter accepts the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the “Black Panther” films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.

Carter took home best costume design for the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Carter also won an Academy Award in 2018 for “Black Panther,” which made her the first African American to win in the category. READ MORE >

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “Women Talking,” Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/7PrEcJNBgC — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro, winner of the award for best animated feature film for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Invision)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” has had an Oscar wish come true. The director’s stop-motion, musical take on the puppet who longs to be a real boy won Netflix its first animated feature trophy on Sunday.

The category has primarily gone to either a Walt Disney or Pixar-produced film for the past decade — with the exception of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“Animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us keep animation in the conversation,” Del Toro said. READ MORE HERE >

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Daniel Roher and the members of the crew from "Navalny" accept the award for best documentary feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

“Navalny,” a look at a Russian opposition leader following an attempt on his life, has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

Director Daniel Roher’s portrait of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has shadowy operatives, truth-seeking journalists, conspiracy theories, and Soviet-era poisons. It is a film with obvious political poignance following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny is a media-savvy, anti-corruption campaigner in his mid-40s who has for many years been a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s released numerous reports about corruption in Russia and the Putin administration and become a popular and rallying figure among like-minded Russians. READ MORE >

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM: “The Elephant Whisperers”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Here’s an Oscar song that wasn’t planned: “Happy birthday” was performed, on stage and by many in the audience, for “An Irish Goodbye” star James Martin after the movie won best live-action short film. The actor turned 31 on Sunday.

Martin has Down syndrome, and his story — from Starbucks barista to the Oscar stage — has captured the imagination of many in recent weeks.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hmk58U0hW3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: “The Whale”

BEST SOUND: “Top Gun: Maverick”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’

PERFORMANCES

Diane Warren, at the piano, and Sofia Carson perform "Applause" from the movie "Tell It Like a Woman" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren perform “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

A performance of the song "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on hand at the Oscars on Sunday to introduce the performance of best original song nominee (and later winner) “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR.” READ MORE >

Stephanie Hsu, front center, and David Byrne perform the song "This is the Life" from "Eveything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu perform “This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lady Gaga performs the song "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Lady Gaga performs “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

You might think Lady Gaga’s bare-faced, ripped-jeans-and-T-shirt appearance during her performance of “Hold My Hand” was because it was all last minute. After all, producers had said just days before that she wouldn’t perform the best original song nominee from “Top Gun: Maverick” and it was only revealed today that she had been slotted in

But Gaga was dazzling on the champagne carpet before the show, in a Versace gown and full makeup, presenting a very different aesthetic two hours later.

Rihanna performs "Lift me up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

At the end of Rihanna’s performance of “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” A$AP Rocky could be seen with a champagne toast. The couple has one son and another child on the way — iconically revealed in the wake of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show last month.

Lenny Kravitz performs “In Memoriam”

ENTERTAINMENT: The bear and the donkey

Elizabeth Banks, left, and an actor dressed in a costume from her movie "Cocaine Bear" present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Jimmy Kimmel walks onstage with Jenny, the miniature emotional support donkey, at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Invision)

Highlights from the champagne carpet

