Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic; accused of assaulting music producers

FILE - Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women's 2019 Spring-Summer Collection, unveiled during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Friday night in the Dominic Republic, and his arrest was caught on camera.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is accused of assaulting two music producers and the incident is related to his girlfriend, Dominican rapper and singer Yailin La Mas Viral, who is the ex-wife of Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Video of his arrest shows police leading him down the steps outside a hotel as onlookers cheer and record the incident with their cellphones.

According to the Daily Mail, Dominican Republic-based criminal lawyer Felix Portes confirmed on Instagram that Hernandez had been trying to flee the country on a private jet but had been placed on a “migration alert” after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The report states that producer Diamond La Mafia and another person were attacked by five men after Yailin had recorded a song with them.

The producer told Diario Libre that Yailin had already left the studio when the men arrived and that Hernandez was “jealous” of his relationship with her.

Hernandez’s arrest comes just two months after he was arrested in Palm Beach County for failing to appear in court in connection with a traffic case.