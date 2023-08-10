Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.

Jail records show Hernandez, 27, was booked just after 9 p.m. on a charge of failure to appear.

He was released from jail early Thursday morning on a $2,000 bond.

It’s unclear what case this is related to, however Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report from PBSO.

Hernandez’s arrest comes months after he was beaten by three men at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth.

Cellphone video from the March 21 incident captured the beating inside the men’s locker room.

Warning: Video contains graphic language some may find offensive. (Video provided by @OnlyInDade).

The rapper was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the beating and reportedly suffered gashes and swelling, along with injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.

Three men were arrested in connection with the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated.