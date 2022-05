Clean Plate: Restaurants with zero violations in Miami-Dade, Monroe in April, May

Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced routine food safety inspection in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties in April and May 2022.

Most places are inspected twice a year, but it’s a risk-based system.

Restaurant inspections are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

We thank them all for making our health and safety a priority.

*FRIENDS BBQ GRILL 1678 MIAMI GARDENS DR. NORTH MIAMI BEACH 5/19/22(MOBILE)

*DICKSON SMOKEHOUSE 32361 SW 202 PL. HOMESTEAD 5/19/22 (MOBILE)

*CEVISHIRO 3801 BISCAYNE BLVD. MIAMI 5/18/22

*SUSHI LUCY 1680 NW 123RD ST. NORTH MIAMI 5/18/22

*FLEA MARKET FISH FRY 30250 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY BIG PINE KEY 5/17/22

*MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL 13545 BISCAYNE BLVD. NORTH MIAMI 5/17/22

*CARIB BLENDS 19800 NE MIAMI CT. MIAMI 5/16/22(MOBILE)

*PAN CON TIMBA 3325 NW 70TH AVE. MIAMI 5/16/22(MOBILE)

*PASTEL DE FEIRA 600 W 27TH STREET HIALEAH 5/13/22 (MOBILE)

*DSABOR CAFE 530 SHARAZAD BLVD. OPA LOCKA 5/10/22

*EZ MEALS TO GO 422 NW 10TH AVE. HOMESTEAD 5/10/22(CATERING)

*DICKIES BARBECUE PIT 374 MIRACLE MILE CORAL GABLES 5/9/22

*THAT! TACO PLACE 3800 SW 8TH STREET CORAL GABLES 5/4/22 (MOBILE)

*THE ANDERSON 709 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 5/3/21

*MR. ERRRTHANG 5995 NW 72ND AVENUE MIAMI 5/3/22 (MOBILE)

*EL TORO 709 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 5/3/22

*CON SABOR MARACUCHO 10546 SW 8TH STREET MIAMI 5/3/21(MOBILE)

*SAGAMORE MIAMI BEACH(POOL BAR)1671 COLLINS AVE. MIAMI BEACH 4/29/22

*JAZID 1342 WASHINGTON AVE. MIAMI BEACH 4/29/22

*STRAWBERRY MOON 601 WASHINGTON AVE. MIAMI BEACH 4/28/22

*THE BEAST FOOD SERVICES 10546 SW 8TH STREET MIAMI 4/28/22

*ROYAL PALACE BALLROOMS 1550 WEST 84TH STREET HIALEAH 4/28/22

*HOLY MOLY DONUTS 305 10470 SW 187TH ST. MIAMI 4/27/22(MOBILE)

*SURF’S N TURF’S 13955 SOUTH BISCAYNE RIVER ROAD MIAMI (MOBILE)

*THE CONCH HOUSE HERITAGE INN 625 TRUMAN AVE. KEY WEST 4/26/22

*100 MONTADITOS 13440 SW 120TH STREET MIAMI 4/25/22(MOBILE)

*HAPPY FACE DOGS 1942 NW 18TH TERRACE MIAMI 4/25/22(HOT DOG CART)

*STANDING OVATIONS CATERING 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI (CATERING)

*NILZA MARTINS FOOD SERVICES 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 4/22/22 (CATERING)

*YALL FOODS 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 4/22/22

*ORLANDO’S PAELLA FOOD TRUCK 6446 SW 8TH STREET MIAMI 4/20/22 (MOBILE)

*MS. CHEEZIOUS 7418 BISCAYNE BLVD. MIAMI 4/20/22(MOBILE)

*BOBO FOOD TRUCK 7885 WEST 20TH AVE. HIALEAH 4/20/22(MOBILE)

*MS.CHEEZIOUS 2517 NW 21ST TERRACE MIAMI 4/20/22(MOBILE)

*STELA’S KITCHEN 5200 BLUE LAGOON DR. MIAMI 4/19/22

*ZANE GREY LOUNGE 81576 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY ISLAMORADA 4/19/22

*SAUCY LIPS PRIME 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 4/18/22(CATERING)

*PREMIER BEVERAGE CATERING 860 NE 79TH STREET 4/18/22(CATERING)

*AUNTIE ROSE 860 NE 79TH STREET MIAMI 4/18/22(CATERING)

*CHEZCORTICO 15601 NW 52ND AVENUE HIALEAH 4/13/22(MOBILE)

*CURLEYS 8517 NW 22ND AVE. MIAMI 4/12/22

*CAPTAIN LOBSTER AND MORE 999 NW 89TH AVE. MEDLEY 4/11/22(MOBILE)

*PRITIKIN LONGEVITY CENTER & SPA 4400 NW 87TH AVE. DORAL 4/11/22

*TRUMP DORAL BANQUET 4400 NW 87TH AVE. DORAL 4/11/22

*LOBSTER BOYS ROLLS #2 2927 NW 7TH AVE. MIAMI 4/11/22(MOBILE)

*TRUMP DORAL MAIN KITCHEN 4400 NW 87TH AVE. DORAL 4/11/22

*TRUMP DORAL PALM GRILL 4400 NW 87TH AVE. 4/11/22

*PULLMAN MIAMI AIRPORT LA RIVIERA BAKERY KITCHEN 5800 BLUE LAGOON DR. MIAMI 4/8/22

*RANCHO WYNWOOD 3117 NW 7TH AVE. MIAMI 4/8/22 (MOBILE)

*PULLMAN MIAMI AIRPORT LE BAR 5800 BLUE LAGOON DR. MIAMI 4/8/22

*PURPLE PEOPLE EATERY 292 NW 54TH ST. MIAMI 4/7/22 (MOBILE)

*EL RANCHO DE LOS FRIJOLES 17000 SW 177TH AVE. MIAMI 4/7/22 (MOBILE

*MIMI’S MEALS 6708 WEST FLAGLER ST. MIAMI 4/7/22 (MOBILE)

*VARIOUS HARD ROCK STADIUM EATERIES 4/6/22

*THE LOBSTER FOOD TRUCK 1101 BRICKELL AVE. MIAMI 4/6/22)MOBILE)

*LAS MEXICANAS 9979 SW 142ND AVE. MIAMI 4/5/22 (MOBILE)

*CONVENTION CENTER 19999 WEST COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE AVENTURA 4/5/22

*LESLIE CATERING #2 229 WEST 28TH STREET MIAMI 4/5/22(MOBILE)

*KING OF FLAVORS 3501 NW 212TH ST. MIAMI GARDENS 4/5/22(MOBILE)

*CITY WINGS 305 3048 NW 56TH ST. MIAMI 4/4/21(MOBILE)

*THE SETAI THE GRILL 2001 COLLINS AVE. 4/4/22

*GENERATOR MIAMI POOL BAR 3120 COLLINS AVE. MIAMI BEACH 4/1/22