WATCH LIVE: YNW Melly trial continues for 14th day with prosecution’s final witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Miramar police detective is set to return to court for a third day of testimony on Wednesday during the trial of Florida rapper YNW Melly for the murders of two of his fellow YNW Collective rappers over four years ago.

Detective Mark Moretti, the prosecution’s last witness, accused Jamell “Melly” Demons of fatally shooting Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley introduced text messages, direct social media messages, a recorded jail call, and other videos during Moretti’s testimony.

The prosecution’s case centers on surveillance video before the murder showing Demons, then 19, Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, left a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale together in a Jeep Compass that Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry was driving.

Later at Memorial Hospital in Miramar, surveillance video shows Henry before he reported that he and his friends had been the victims of a drive-by shooting on Miramar Parkway. Prosecutors said Henry arrived in the Jeep Compass with Thomas and Williams dead.

“We didn’t find any shell casings,” Moretti said in court on Monday about his search for evidence of a shoot on Miramar Parkway. “We didn’t find any shards of glass.”

Moretti said cell phone records later pointed to an area near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Pembroke Road where they did find evidence of a shooting.

“It a very desolate place,” Moretti said adding, the west side of U.S. 27 is a canal.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Deputies had held him without bond for over four years when opening statements started on June 12. If convicted, Demons faces the possibility of life in prison without parole or the death penalty under the new state law that no longer requires unanimous agreement.

Henry is facing two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact. He appeared in court on June 30 and his trial is set to start in October.

Demons first released “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud in 2017, and 300 Entertainment released it as a single on June 2018. The golden single later peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and his albums “Melly vs. Melvin” and “Just a Matter of Slime” followed.

