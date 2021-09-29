Florida reports 5,819 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has reported a daily increase of 5,819 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities connected to the virus, according to the latest data posted by the CDC on Wednesday.

The state has reached 3,560,152 total cases and 54,071 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the new metrics show.

Florida has gone seven consecutive days with case increases of less than 10,000. That last happened in mid-July.

During the peak of the delta-fueled surge in August, the state was reporting an average of over 21,000 new cases per day.

New cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations have steadily declined throughout this month.

Just over 6,100 patients were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Ad

That figure had peaked near 17,000.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 28, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,138 pic.twitter.com/q51KOT1guU — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 28, 2021

Click here for information on where to get COVID-19 testing or vaccines in South Florida.