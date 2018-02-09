Brightline train strikes pedestrian in Wilton Manors, police say

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A Brightline train struck a person in Wilton Manors Thursday night, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Authorities responded to Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 24 Street. Fire rescue personnel took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center.

Authorities were investigating the incident. It's the fourth time the high-speed train strikes a person since the service opened to the public Jan. 13. There were two other incidents during testing in July and November.

Melissa Lavell, 32, was killed Jan. 12 in Boynton Beach and Jeffrey King, 51, was killed Jan. 17 also in Boynton Beach. The two others were injured. A person was struck Jan. 19 in Fort Lauderdale and the other Feb. 3 in Lake Worth.

Police said the two killed were violating safety measures on the Florida East Coast railroad tracks, while misjudging the train's speed.

Before the service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach opened to the public there were two other deaths. A Brightline train struck and killed a 35-year-old woman Nov. 1 in Deerfield Beach and an 18-year-old woman July 26 in Boca Raton. Authorities ruled the teen's death was a suicide.

