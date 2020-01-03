Keys man armed with knife threatens to kill ex-girlfriend, roommate

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested Thursday after he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and one of her roommates with a knife after she refused to give him her jewelry, deputies said.

Jorge Perez, 50, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, grand theft and robbery.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to the Stock Island home and met the 37-year-old victim. She told them she broke up with Perez a day earlier and moved all of his belongings out of the home.

The victim said Perez returned Thursday and demanded that she give him her gold rings.

After she refused, Perez threw her to the ground and started hitting her, Linhardt said. She broke free, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and ran out of the house, but Perez caught up with her, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back inside, Linhardt said.

Perez continuously threatened to kill the woman, and when her 20-year-old roommate tried to intervene, Perez threatened to kill him as well, Linhardt said.

The woman eventually gave Perez the rings on her fingers and he drove away, Linhardt said.

A witness at the home corroborated the victim’s and roommate’s statements about what happened and Perez was taken to jail, where he remained without bond Friday.