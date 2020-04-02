Heat center Meyers Leonard using social media to interact with fans during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Heat center Meyers Leonard and his wife, Elle, have always been very active on social media. They normally aim to send positive messages and show how they’re just regular people, despite Meyers being an NBA player.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Leonard’s have taken the accessibility a step further.

From making silly videos and tik tok's to even giving out their cell phone numbers for fans to text them while at home, the pair has kept busy. Meyers says he is flattered by the feedback they get from fans.

“I can truly say from the heart that my wife and I are ultimately trying to impact people in a positive way,” Leonard said. “It’s a very humbling compliment, by the way, that Elle and I are very relatable and people enjoy the content we put out.”

Meyers says he has concentrated on getting fans involved with playing ‘Call of Duty’ via twitch. “I have a passion for gaming and streaming on twitch,” Meyers explained. He’s done that to interact with fans and raise money for charity.

And he’s announced a big step in that charitable work. Leonard will be streaming for 24 hours this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. The event will be on ESPN Esports’ Twitch channel and is called the Hammer Classic. He will be donating $25,000, which will be matched by the NBPA. Other celebrities and athletes will take part.

The Leonard’s also have their own protein bar company, Level Foods, and they’re working hard behind the scenes to see it grow. Elle Leonard is the founder of the company.

Of course, Meyers says they’re keeping active and staying in shape. One of the Heat’s personal trainers has been coming to the house two to three times a week to work with Leonard, who had missed significant time with an ankle injury before the coronavirus league hiatus.

Leonard says he’s almost 100% and would absolutely play when and if the playoffs come.

As for a season returning? He has this message for fans.

“Everyone needs to understand that basketball will resume when the time is right. When we are certain that everyone can be protected and healthy,” Meyers said.

He makes clear, “the priority is everyone’s, whether it’s staff, the players, fans, whomever it is, the ultimate reality we all need to come to is that everyone needs to be safe first.”

For now, the Leonard’s will just keep interacting with fans and letting them know everyone is in this together, one laugh, trick shot or game at a time.