$5,000 reward offered for information in girl’s fatal shooting on I-95

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Sheila Nunez, the mother of the 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot Jan. 3 while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, said she has raised the reward for information on the killer from $3,000 to $5,000.

It has been three months since a shooter fired a weapon about 8:30 p.m. killing Melissa Gonzalez, who was driving on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street.

Nunez said the killer cut Gonzalez’s dreams of going to law school short. She had recently graduated from Florida International University, and she was preparing to take the Law School Admission Test.

Miami-Dade detectives released a surveillance video image showing a car they believe is related to the fatal shooting.

Detectives released surveillance image of the vehicle that was linked to the Jan. 3 fatal shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade County. (Local 10 News)

Nunez is asking anyone with information about her daughter’s murder to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.