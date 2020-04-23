Coral Gables Preparatory Academy students win eARTh Day Art Contest 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some good news for South Florida schools. Local 10 announced the winner of the third annual eARTh Day Art Contest: Coral Gables Preparatory Academy students’ sculpture.

Coral Gables students created this sculpture to celebrate Earth Day this year. (Local 10 News Share)

Back in February, all Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County school art programs were invited to submit an original work of art with an environmental theme.

Ten finalists were chosen, and Local10.com users chose the winners who will receive $4,500 to use toward art supplies.