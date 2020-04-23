Coral Gables Preparatory Academy students win eARTh Day Art Contest 2020
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, some good news for South Florida schools. Local 10 announced the winner of the third annual eARTh Day Art Contest: Coral Gables Preparatory Academy students’ sculpture.
Back in February, all Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward County school art programs were invited to submit an original work of art with an environmental theme.
Ten finalists were chosen, and Local10.com users chose the winners who will receive $4,500 to use toward art supplies. The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest is proudly sponsored by Publix, where every day is Earth Day.
