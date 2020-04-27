Drivers started to line up for Monday morning’s food distribution on Sunday night

SWEETWATER, Fla. – The efforts to curve hunger during the coronavirus pandemic continue. More than 1,000 drivers picked up free Farm Share groceries on Monday morning at Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade County.

Florida House Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, of Doral, was among the dozens of volunteers at the drive-through food distribution event at the city of Sweetwater.

“Slowly but surely the money is coming in, but for a lot of people, they don’t even have enough money to put food on the table,” Rodriguez said.

Sweetwater Police Department Chief Placido Diaz said many of the drivers started to line up on Monday night. Some locked the doors and fell asleep in their cars.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz has been volunteering at food distribution events for weeks. He said attendance has picked up tremendously.

“A lot of people thought they might be receiving a check and they never got it and they don’t have the source of income," Diaz said, adding, "A lot of people are getting very desperate.”

