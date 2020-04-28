Firefighters rescue dog during house fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Miami Gardens’ Lake Lucerne neighborhood, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said on Tuesday morning.

When the flames started to burn in the kitchen on Monday afternoon, two people ran outside of the home near the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 211 Street.

Firefighters arrived at about 5:45 p.m., rushed inside the house, and found the dog just in time. No one was injured in this fire, which remained under investigation when it sparked again and damaged what was left of the home on Tuesday morning.