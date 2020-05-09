Police arrest man wanted for forcing his way into home of Coral Springs elderly woman

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police announced the arrest of a man accused of pushing his way into an elderly woman's home last month.

Part of the attack was caught on camera.

Bailewa Davis was taken into custody without incident, according to police, who had indicated they were searching for him in connection to the crime.

Authorities said Davis was caught on surveillance video shoving his way into the woman's door, asking for her car keys.

He ultimately never found them and just left.