Non-essential businesses begin reopening in South Florida

MIAMI – Non-essential business owners in Miami-Dade and Broward counties reopened their doors Monday to anxious customers.

“I made the phone call yesterday -- told them I’d be here at 9 o’clock in the morning,” Quenton Spence, who was getting a haircut Monday in Broward County, said.

Even Broward County Mayor Dale Holness took advantage. After not getting a hair cut in more than two months, he stopped by the neighborhood unisex barber shop on Northwest Sixth Street to get that all important cut while reiterating proper business protocols.

“We still wear our facial mask, we still practice social distancing,” the mayor said.

Despite the Phase 1 reopening in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, there are restrictions in place. Barber shops and hair and nail salons will be able to operate at a 25 percent capacity while restaurants may operate at 50 percent capacity, and will be able to use outdoor space for seating.

The popular Floridian Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has been closed for two months and employees have been looking forward to this day.

The owner and staff members have made changes as to how they will now operate.

“We took half of our seating out. You know, we’re 100 seats down. You see nothing on the table -- no silverware, everything’s got to be done hands on. It’s a whole new education. It’s like starting a new restaurant,” Floridian Restaurant owner Butch Samp said.

The county is mostly in unison, unlike in Miami-Dade County, as all cities opened together on Monday.

The only difference is city officials in Fort Lauderdale have allowed for commercial gyms to re-open at 50-percent capacity.

As it stands now in the county, only apartment, condo and housing complex gyms are permitted to reopen.

Holness said the city is in direct violation of the county’s order.

“The governor’s order allows for that to happen, but it allows for local government -- counties -- to be more stringent. We are more stringent on that,” Holness said. “So we have a disagreement. Hopefully we can work it out.”

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, nonessential businesses reopened to the public with the exception of businesses in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah and Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez attended a news conference earlier in the day at a new walk-up coronavirus testing site in Opa-locka, where he addressed the county’s new normal.

On Monday, retailers, restaurants and other businesses in some Miami-Dade cities and municipalities opened their doors to patrons.

“While we keep moving to a new normal to restore our vibrant economy, we will always continue to make safety and health the top priority for all 2.8 million residents of Miami-Dade County,” Gimenez said.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for all of Florida to begin Phase 1 of reopening.

Restaurants, stores, salons and barber shops are open with social distancing, limited capacity and mask requirements.

But Phase 1 isn’t kicking off just yet for the most populous cities within Miami-Dade.

“We’re going to go slower than other parts of the county and certainly other parts of the state,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

“Our city’s taking a cautious approach because we have the most cases in the state of Florida,” City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens are holding off and opening retail businesses on Wednesday.

Restaurants in Hialeah, Miami and Miami Beach will open the following Wednesday on May 27.

Miami Gardens will likely wait until June 1 to open their restaurants.