South Florida casinos preparing to reopen with new safety measures in place

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The first phase of Florida's reopening plan kicked off on Monday, allowing some non-essential businesses to open their doors once again.

Most local casinos are still shut down, but Local 10 News got a look at how things will be running to keep everyone safe once they're allowed to permit patrons.

The Miccosukee Tribe is reopening its casino after being closed for over a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Business was booming on day one, although the rules have changed. Temperatures are taken upon arrival and only one entrance is open. Inside, it's just slot machines, and only 500 people at a time are allowed in.

The casino, which is located on tribal lands and as such, can abide by its own rules, is ignoring Miami-Dade and Broward’s orders that casinos stay closed for a little while longer.

"Unlike Miccosukee, which is on tribal lands, other casinos like The Big Easy remain closed, but they’re working around the clock to keep patrons safe when they finally open," said Daniel Adkins with Big Easy Casino.

That just scratches the surface, as there is no word when they’ll reopen. The Big Easy in Hallandale Beach just recently submitting its safety plan to the state.

Several other casinos in South Florida have done the same, with some even testing out poker tables with added plexiglass.

The Seminole Hard Rock Casino also remains closed.