Phased-in reopenings continue in South Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties continue to face a great challenge with the realities of grief and unemployment that come with the coronavirus pandemic.

By reopening businesses by sector and geographical areas, state and county officials are aiming to implement strategies that strike a balance between minimizing health risks and saving the shrinking economy. But when it comes to wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, officials are relying on personal responsibility.

Business owners are dealing with density limits, payroll adjustments, and determining what roles are suitable for virtual work. Some will not be able to reopen. Economists expect the pandemic to test the viability of the retail sector as more shoppers are increasingly choosing to order online.

